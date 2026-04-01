BN Briefing: Natie Kirsh's 'deal of the decade'; Burke's fuel levy maths; Trump's Iran dilemma; Piet le Roux
DA finance spokesperson Dr Mark Burke explains why partial fuel-levy relief creates a major funding gap — and argues government should plug it by cutting waste and tapping underused state “pots of money” like the Compensation Fund. Alec Hogg’s Bottom Line then covers Natie Kirsh’s $29bn sale of Jetro to Sysco, Absa’s strategy reset under Kenny Fihla and René van Wyk, and Sasol’s successful $750m bond refinancing. Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux urges South Africans to stay optimistic but warns a “bad wave” of policy risk is coming, requiring business and civil society to act beyond voting. Bloomberg closes with analyst Jessica Genauer saying President Trump is at a crossroads in Iran, with no good options while Tehran retains Hormuz leverage.
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