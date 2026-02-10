BN Briefing: FlySafair deal; Macpherson's infrastructure plan; Alphabet bond sale; Jubilee Metals
In today's BizNews Briefing, Harith’s proposed acquisition of FlySafair enters a key regulatory phase, while Dean Macpherson outlines a 2026 plan to unlock value from a R148 billion Public Works property portfolio. Bloomberg tracks Alphabet’s planned $15 billion bond raise amid AI capex pressure, and Peter Major explains why Jubilee Metals remains a stock to watch.
