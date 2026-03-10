BN Briefing: Oil whipsaws on Trump comments, UBS on energy risk, and Cy Jacobs’ wealth building tip
Oil prices swing sharply as President Trump signals the Iran war could end “very soon”, with markets watching for a peace off-ramp, potential strategic reserve releases and safer passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We then track pockets of strength in South African results from Absa, Attacq and Weaver Fintech. UBS’s Adrian Zuercher says the main macro “transmission” from the conflict is through energy prices, before 36ONE’s Cy Jacobs shares a Wealth Building tip: stay defensive and don’t be brave in uncertain markets.
