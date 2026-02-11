BN Briefing: FMD — mismanagement or malice?; SA gun laws; social media on trial; Major on AfriMat
In tonight’s BizNews Briefing, Dr Theo de Jager assesses South Africa’s foot-and-mouth response, while Bloomberg covers a US jury trial over claims social platforms were designed to addict teens. Jonathan Deal then outlines firearms bill concerns, and Peter Major closes with a Wealth Building view on AfriMat.
