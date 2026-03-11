BN Briefing: US Ambassador Bozell's BNC#8 warning; Yardeni's $6,000 Gold call; Sean Peche's wealth-building wisdom
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing opens with new US Ambassador Brent Bozell’s candid message from BNC#8, urging reciprocity and warning that policy uncertainty and geopolitical alignment choices shape investor confidence. We then run through a results-heavy market update led by Harmony, Rainbow Chicken and OUTsurance. Bloomberg follows with Ed Yardeni’s bullish gold call — $6,000 this year — before Sean Peche’s Wealth Building tip: focus on risk management, diversification and “getting rich slowly”.
