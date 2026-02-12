BN Briefing: Roedean row; Major from the Mining Indaba; Gauteng water politics; Siemens CEO
Tonight’s Briefing moves from David Shapiro’s reaction to the Roedean–King David controversy to Peter Major’s Mining Indaba view on South Africa’s reform delays. Wayne Sussman then unpacks the political risk around Gauteng’s water crisis, before Siemens CEO Roland Busch tells Bloomberg that US data-centre demand remains strong.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here