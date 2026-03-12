BN Briefing: Roodt on SA's bloated public wages; MacKay on motor industry; Mideast crisis deepens
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing starts with Dawie Roodt’s warning that South Africa’s public-sector wage bill is crowding out growth. We then track a market update led by Standard Bank’s strong full-year result, softer numbers from Montauk Renewables and progress funding at Southern Palladium. Donald MacKay argues motorists are effectively paying for SA’s vehicle-industry subsidies through higher prices, before Bloomberg reports escalating Middle East risks after Oman evacuated a key oil terminal and tankers were hit in Iraqi waters.
