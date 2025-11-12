BN Briefing: Mini-Budget breakthrough: No VAT hike, smarter SARS, and a GNU that’s working

BizNews founder Alec Hogg unpacks the Medium-Term Budget’s surprisingly upbeat message. With the Government of National Unity presenting a unified front, Treasury reported a R20 billion revenue overrun, a narrowing deficit, and no need for a VAT increase. SARS’ new AI-driven systems are delivering results, Eskom’s reliability is improving, and even Transnet is showing early signs of recovery — proof that South Africa’s finances may finally be turning the corner.

