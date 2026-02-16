BN Briefing: SA-China trade doubts, AI cloud in space, Alphabet’s 100-year bond, and SA's teen Winter Olympian
BN Briefing: SA-China trade doubts, AI cloud in space, Alphabet’s 100-year bond, and SA's teen Winter Olympian

Donald MacKay on SA-China trade, AI data centres in space, Alphabet’s 100-year bond debate, and teen Olympian Thomas Weir for South Africa.
On tonight's BizNews Briefing: Donald MacKay questions the practical value of South Africa’s proposed China trade framework; Bloomberg examines whether AI data centres in space can scale; investors weigh Alphabet’s 100-year bond risk; and teen skier Thomas Weir shares his Winter Olympics journey for South Africa.

