BN Briefing: Inside look at Tongaat-Hulett; AI chip shortage; UK property; BHP, AfriMat, Blue Label
In tonight's BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg leads with a SENS-driven round-up: BHP’s copper-led earnings, Afrimat’s mixed operating picture and Blue Label’s new energy-trading licence. David Woollam then weighs in on Tongaat Hulett, saying accountability gaps remain despite heavy professional-fee spend. Dino Zuccollo explains why UK property-backed private debt still appeals for defensive sterling income. The programme closes with Bloomberg’s warning that AI demand is tightening global memory-chip supply.
