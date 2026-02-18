BN Briefing: Gauteng water wars; Blue Label’s energy play; AI market jitters; RIP Clem Sunter
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing spans infrastructure, energy, markets and global tech risk. Stephen Moore argues Gauteng’s water crisis needs urgent, ring-fenced funding. Dylan Bradfield outlines why Blue Label’s non-Eskom power route into municipalities could be a breakthrough. We then track a bumper SENS day led by Glencore’s copper pivot and gold-sector windfalls, before Bloomberg explains how AI disruption fears are hitting stocks beyond tech. And we pay tribute to Clem Sunter (1944 - 2026), renowned South African scenario planner and one of the BizNews tribe's most loved contributors.
