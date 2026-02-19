BN Briefing: China’s humanoid robots; Major on miners; solar tax incentives; and Gold Fields leads SENS
BN Briefing: China’s humanoid robots; Major on miners; solar tax incentives; and Gold Fields leads SENS

Gold Fields returns $1.7bn, Peter Major names mining winners and flags copper risk, 12B solar tax relief explained, and China’s robot gala goes viral.
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing tracks a busy market day across mining, money and technology: Peter Major names his preferred gold counters while warning copper could still be a crowded trade; Gold Fields leads a bumper SENS round-up with a $1.7bn shareholder return; Mitchell Fieldgate explains how Section 12B solar deductions work; and Bloomberg reports on humanoid robots going viral at China’s Spring Festival Gala.

