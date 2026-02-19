BN Briefing: China’s humanoid robots; Major on miners; solar tax incentives; and Gold Fields leads SENS
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing tracks a busy market day across mining, money and technology: Peter Major names his preferred gold counters while warning copper could still be a crowded trade; Gold Fields leads a bumper SENS round-up with a $1.7bn shareholder return; Mitchell Fieldgate explains how Section 12B solar deductions work; and Bloomberg reports on humanoid robots going viral at China’s Spring Festival Gala.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here