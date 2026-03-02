BN Briefing: What next for Iran?; Sakeliga halts NHI; how Mideast turmoil could hugely impact oil
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing opens with Dr Iraj Abedian’s view of what could come next in Iran, as he lays out three possible paths ranging from a managed transition to violent instability. We then move to a market update led by MTN’s earnings rebound, Exxaro’s major manganese deal, the JSE’s stronger payout, and pressure on Italtile. Piet le Roux follows with Sakeliga’s early legal victory against NHI implementation, before Bloomberg closes on the potentially huge oil implications of a changed Iran-US relationship.
