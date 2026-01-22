BN Briefing: Trump disrupts Davos; Ginsberg on SA’s USA problem; Major flags a gold bubble; Heystek's tax-trap alert
In this BizNews Briefing, Donald Trump’s Davos appearance wrong-footed allies with fresh talk on Greenland and NATO burden-sharing. SA-born US-based asset manager Anthony Ginsberg unpacks Washington’s “America-first” mindset — and what it means for South Africa’s trade and diplomacy. Mining veteran Peter Major weighs in on record gold prices and whether we’re drifting into bubble territory. And to close, independent financial advisor Magnus Heystek warns viewers about the hidden downsides of retirement annuities — including loss of control and a potential long-term tax trap.
