Briefing
BN Briefing: Dawie Roodt on Budget; Cameron defends firearm ownership; bringing F1 back to SA
Dawie Roodt previews the Budget; Sasol and Nedbank’s Kenya deal in focus; Ian Cameron on the firearms bill; and Anton Roux on SA’s Formula One push.
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing covers four key themes: Dawie Roodt on what matters most in Wednesday’s Budget; a SENS round-up led by Sasol, Nedbank, SPAR and Gemfields; Ian Cameron’s “no-compromise” pushback to proposed firearm law changes; and Anton Roux on what South Africa must do to make a credible case for Formula One’s return.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here