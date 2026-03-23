BN Briefing: Le Roux says “transformationism” is stifling growth, BNC#8 panel on AI in investing, Bremmer's Iran insight
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing opens with Piet le Roux’s warning that “transformationism” is unsustainable and that state failure — including a looming water crisis — is creating dangerous vacuums of authority. We then track a mixed JSE day as PSG Financial Services and AdvTech impress while Tungela and Oceana feel pressure. From BNC#8, Sean Peche, Piet Viljoen and Cy Jacobs unpack where AI helps investors — and where human judgement still matters most. We close with Ian Bremmer arguing the Iran war is not yet priced into markets, as Washington vacillates and the Strait of Hormuz remains the key economic lever.
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