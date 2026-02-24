BN Briefing: Load-shedding to return by 2029?; Nassim Taleb on AI risk; Dawie Roodt's Budget preview
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing spans energy, markets and policy. Thomas Garner explains why Eskom warns load-shedding could return in 2029 and what needs to change to prevent it. A SENS round-up then tracks improving property momentum, Aveng’s return to profit, Super Group’s resilience and a sharp drop in liquidations data. Bloomberg’s Nassim Taleb warns that today’s AI leaders may not remain tomorrow’s winners, before Dawie Roodt previews Wednesday’s Budget — with the revenue overrun the key swing factor.
