BN Briefing: Jo'burg a “ticking time bomb”, SA's nuclear questions, Coleman says Africa hit hard by Mideast conflict
Helen Zille warns Johannesburg’s infrastructure is nearing systemic collapse, with budgets skewed towards operating costs instead of maintenance. The market update then tracks a tough year for Hulamin, political pressure on Palantir in the US, a large Glencore share award for CEO Gary Nagle, and ASP Isotopes’ faster-than-expected progress at the former Renergen project. Chris Steyn speaks to nuclear veteran Dr Kelvin Kemm on South Africa’s nuclear capability and safeguards, before Colin Coleman warns the Iran-war oil shock could be “devastating” for many African economies.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Listen here