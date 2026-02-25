BN Briefing: Alec Hogg breaks down 'good news' Budget; DepFinMin; Trump's SOTU; Dimon's warning
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing starts with Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo saying South Africa’s public finances have reached a turning point, with debt stabilising and the deficit narrowing. Alec Hogg then reports from Parliament on bracket relief, a revenue surprise and improved “housekeeping” at Treasury. The programme shifts to the US for President Trump’s economy-focused State of the Union, before closing with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warning that parts of the lending market are heating up again.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here