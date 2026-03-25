BN Briefing: Veness says back small business, market movers, SA's "trickle-up economics", Hormuz toll
In tonight's BizNews Briefing, Melanie Veness argues practical mentorship and support can rapidly scale small businesses, create jobs and break down exclusion. A market update follows, led by Remgro’s interim surge, progress at Kore Potash and pressure at Choppies. Donald MacKay then warns localisation policies—like solar panel tariffs—can end up making consumers pay more. Bloomberg closes on Iran’s tightening control of the Strait of Hormuz, including reports of multi-million-dollar fees for safe passage.
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