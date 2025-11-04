BN Briefing: Trump’s new US ambassador to SA - What does Brent Bozell’s arrival entail
In today's BizNews Briefing: Donald Trump reshapes his diplomatic team, media mogul Brent Bozell is poised to become America’s new ambassador to South Africa. Alec Hogg speaks with Washington insider Matt Chancey about Bozell’s background, Trump’s Africa strategy, and how this appointment could redefine Pretoria–Washington relations amid a growing global power divide.
