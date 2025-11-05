BN Briefing: Breytenbach exposes decaying SA justice system, and questions Mkhwanazi’s motives
In today’s BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg speaks with DA justice spokesperson and former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach, who’s been sitting through weeks of testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee and the Madlanga Commission. Breytenbach unpacks the deep fractures inside South Africa’s criminal justice system, offers a rare skeptical view of General Mkhwanazi’s July bombshell, and weighs in on whether the costly commissions of inquiry are delivering any real accountability - eight years after Zuma’s exit.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here