BN Briefing: Rare earths boom - Inside South Africa’s untapped mineral treasure at Steenkampskraal
In today's BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg explores South Africa’s rare earths opportunity with Steenkampskraal CEO Graham Soden. As global powers clash over strategic minerals essential for chips, drones and defence tech, this little-known mine in the Western Cape could become a major player - generating hundreds of millions in foreign exchange and reigniting SA’s mining potential.
