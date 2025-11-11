BN Briefing: Holding failing municipalities to account - Sakeliga’s legal blueprint for change
In today’s BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg speaks with Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux about the organisation’s four-year battle in the failing municipality, Ditsobotla. Le Roux explains how Sakeliga is forcing accountability by targeting officials personally liable for governance collapse, offering a hopeful new model for communities trapped in dysfunction.
