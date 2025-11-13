BN Briefing: EasyEquities’ Charles Savage - The vision behind SA’s Fintech powerhouse
In today’s BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg speaks with Charles Savage, founder and CEO of Purple Group - the force behind EasyEquities. From humble beginnings with just R2 million in seed capital 11 years ago, the platform has grown into a R4.5 billion success story. Savage shares the X factor behind EasyEquities’ meteoric rise, his vision for the future, and how artificial intelligence is shaping the company’s next chapter.
