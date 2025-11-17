BN Briefing: SA’s foot-and-mouth crisis: How state failure threatens farmers and food Security
South Africa is grappling with its worst foot-and-mouth outbreak in decades, threatening farmers’ livelihoods, pushing up food risks, and triggering export bans from countries like China and Zimbabwe. In today’s BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg speaks with agricultural leader Dr Theo de Jager about how state failure, slow intervention, and a collapsed early-warning system allowed the virus to spread - and what must happen next to contain an escalating national crisis.
