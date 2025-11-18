BN Briefing: Competition heat on JSE - A2X claims monopoly costs retirees billions
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange faces a potential R300 million fine after A2X accused it of monopolistic practices. CEO Kevin Brady claims South African retirees lost R14 billion over the last decade due to inflated fees. We explore the battle, the stakes for employees, and what a fairer market could mean for everyday investors.
