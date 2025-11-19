BN Briefing: Southern Sun's big bet, Mining job cuts and Viljoen vs Heystek
Southern Sun’s October occupancy jumps to 73.3% – the highest since the 2010 World Cup – signalling a major recovery for South African tourism, with the group committing R500m to a 50-year Durban hotel lease. Pick n Pay stabilises as the Ackerman family backs the turnaround, while rising power tariffs force retrenchments at Merafe. Plus, local is lekker proves true in a four-year investment contest, and in a surprise move, Berkshire Hathaway buys $5bn of Alphabet shares.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here