BN Briefing: EU begs SA for minerals; Nvidia now worth 12× SA GDP; Investec; JSE vs Mantengu
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing spotlights South Africa’s rising strategic importance, with the EU naming the country its first stop in a new critical minerals supply push. Locally, Investec’s latest results show SA delivering stronger returns than the UK, while an urgent court showdown looms as the JSE challenges allegedly fake emails. Also in focus: a 70% municipal failure rate in Eskom’s debt relief scheme, and Nvidia’s record-smashing results as the tech giant reaches a valuation 12 times SA’s GDP.
