BN Briefing: Sean Peche - SA smart on Trump, US fragile; BHP quits Anglo chase; Naspers/Prosus soar
Global money manager Sean Peche warns of US market fragility while unusually endorsing Pretoria’s diplomatic approach toward Donald Trump. Locally, investors received welcome news as Naspers and Prosus posted robust half-year results, bolstering retirement portfolios. Anglo American gains ground after BHP’s retreat, Netcare shows profit resilience despite high interest costs and a positive tailpiece for major SA corporates.
