BN Briefing: Steven Hurwitz on Prosus turnaround; Pepkor, HCI and Zeda results
In tonight’s BizNews Briefing, we unpack why Prosus – which makes up over 10% of your equity-linked retirement savings – is turning from a value destroyer into a value creator. Results reveal critical developments in China via Tencent and in Europe through Just Eat Takeaway. Locally, Pepkor impresses despite tougher debtor losses, HCI makes a strategic oil and gas leap, and Zeda delivers strong growth.
