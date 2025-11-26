BN Briefing: Dawie Roodt on the 3% inflation target; R600m Nedbank-Transnet settlement, Tiger Brands
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing explores how South Africa’s new 3% inflation target could strengthen the rand and curb capital flight. We unpack Nedbank’s R600m state capture-era settlement with Transnet, Tiger Brands’ 59% dividend increase, and Treasury’s proposal for a 20% national online gambling tax amid a 31% surge in betting activity. Plus, a returning South African believes he’s found a local challenger to tequila using red agave.
