BN Briefing: Nedbank’s R600m state capture settlement, Platinum surge & G20 momentum for SA
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing unpacks Nedbank’s R600 million settlement with Transnet over a controversial state capture-era deal, with financial guru Kokkie Kooyman weighing in on lessons learned. Mining analyst Peter Major explains why platinum’s 60% surge since May may be sustainable - a crucial boost for SA’s largest foreign exchange earner. Plus, Barclays SA CEO Amol Prabhu shares why the G20 outcome signals rising investor confidence and renewed economic optimism for South Africa.
