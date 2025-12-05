BN Briefing: Vodacom's big telecom move, FirstRand CEO on SA economy, Springbok star's business play
Vodacom heats up the African telecoms battle with the acquisition of an additional 20% of Safaricom for over R30 billion, aiming to consolidate the major Kenyan operator and M-Pesa. Meanwhile, FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi encourages businesses to look past headlines, citing constructive signs like corporate-led credit expansion and structural reforms. Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, discusses new interventions against the foot and mouth disease epidemic, including a planned mass vaccination campaign. Plus, former Springbok Flip van der Merwe shares his strategy consulting insights from France.
