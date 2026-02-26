BN Briefing: FinMin Godongwana on Treasury's growth plan; Budget reaction; Nvidia results; Anthropic
Markets welcomed South Africa’s Budget, with RMB’s Kgothatso Baloyi highlighting a narrowing deficit and an improving debt path. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana then sets out Treasury’s “four pillars” growth story, with infrastructure and state capacity front and centre. The show closes in the US tech arena: Bloomberg unpacks Nvidia’s outlook amid tight supply, and reports on Anthropic loosening a key safety stance as Pentagon pressure builds.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here