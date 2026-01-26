BN Briefing: Sakeliga’s foot-and-mouth court fight; Trump’s drug-price warning; gold breaks $5,000
In today's BizNews Briefing, Sakeliga prepares legal action over the Department of Agriculture’s handling of the foot-and-mouth outbreak. We also revisit US President Donald Trump’s Davos warning that drug prices abroad must rise—or face tariffs. Plus gold tops $5,000/oz, and Piet Viljoen explains why writing publicly sharpens investment thinking.
