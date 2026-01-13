BN Briefing: FMD hits SA farms, US Tariffs on Iran trade partners, and the Gold bubble scare
In tonights BizNews Briefing, consultant farmer Emma Niland details the "catastrophic" Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak ravaging South African livestock, comparing the devastation to a war zone and criticizing the government’s restricted vaccine response. Former US Ambassador William Roebuck weighs in on President Trump’s 25% tariff squeeze on Iran and the regime's violent suppression of protests. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro laments the disappearance of South Africa's courageous business "titans," arguing that current managers are competent but too risk-averse. Finally, mining expert Peter Major warns that gold's current valuation relative to the money market mirrors its 1980 peak, suggesting the metal may be in risky territory.
