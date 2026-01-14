BN Briefing: Leaked Iran death toll, US-SA relations, and Equities vs Gold
In this BizNews Briefing, Dr. Iraj Abedian reveals leaked reports of 12,000 deaths in Iran, questioning the South African government’s silence. The Hudson Institute's Josh Meservey analyses Pretoria’s alignment with American adversaries. Plus, David Shapiro discusses the "survival mode" of South African business, and Peter Major explains why equities historically outperform gold.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here