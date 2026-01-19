BN Briefing: Trump's Greenland push; Iran on a knife edge; Shapiro & Heystek on SA's economy
In this episode, we unpack Donald Trump’s audacious move to acquire Greenland and the "madman theory" strategy behind it. We also look at the escalating tensions in Iran, where the regime faces a legitimacy crisis amidst mass protests and US military pressure. On the local front, David Shapiro explains why South African companies are stuck in a "clearance sale" mindset instead of aiming for technological "moonshots," while Magnus Heystek warns that a shrinking GDP and rising tax burden are making a comfortable retirement increasingly out of reach for the middle class.
