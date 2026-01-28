BN Briefing: Gold & Silver surge, SA fiscal gains, and Steenhuisen’s Foot-and-Mouth vaccine "river"
In this episode, we analyze the "uncomfortable questions" raised by a 145% two-year surge in gold and the "froth" appearing in silver markets. UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja discusses South Africa’s economic pivot, noting that its move toward a primary budget surplus and high real yields stands in stark contrast to Japan’s current struggles. Finally, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen reveals a massive public-private partnership aimed at vaccinating 14 million cattle to break the "raging fire" of foot-and-mouth disease.
