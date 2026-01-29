BN Briefing: The Economist bullish on SA reforms, Gold hits $5,500, and the case for local assets
The Economist magazine and international investors are shifting their narrative on South Africa as critical shifts in the energy and logistics sectors signal a potential economic turnaround. While the nation has faced decades of decline, recent reforms—including the end of Eskom’s power monopoly and private sector concessions at Durban Port—are sparking hope. However, analysts warn that significant hurdles remain, including a staggering 32% unemployment rate and the looming threat of "mafia state" organized crime. Amidst a global surge in precious metals, experts suggest South African assets are currently "under owned and undervalued," offering a unique opportunity for those willing to bet on the country's capitalist resurgence.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here