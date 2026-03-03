BN Briefing: Middle East conflict rattles markets; SA banking and retail giants post strong growth
In tonights BizNews Briefing: The war in Iran triggers a "flight to safety" and a looming R3.25 petrol price hike. Meanwhile South Africa's corporate giants remain surprisingly steadfast. Nedbank, Shoprite, and Discovery all reported robust earnings, with Discovery Bank notably swinging into profitability ahead of schedule. Plus, the construction sector pivots toward Western Cape renewables while the business community reacts to a scandalous state raid in Newcastle.
