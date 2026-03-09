BN Briefing: Oil rallies past $100 as Hormuz tension persists; PA MP defends Normandien Farms
In tonight's episode: Patriotic Alliance MP Juliet Basson describes a "hostile" oversight visit to Normandien Farms, where she found no evidence of illegal operations. Global markets react as oil prices jump above $100 due to ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and escalating Middle East tensions. Plus, a heavy day of corporate results features gains for African Rainbow Minerals, Grindrod, and Santam, while Merafe struggles amid difficult ferrochrome conditions. Finally, Piet Viljoen shares why a diversified "cockroach" portfolio is the best defense against unpredictable geopolitical black swans.
