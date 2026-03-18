BN Briefing: Oil outlook; BHP’s SA pick; Mashele’s reset plan; Cy Jacobs on navigating volatility
In today’s BizNews Briefing, Cy Jacobs explains why easing Middle East tensions could calm oil markets and lift investor sentiment. We also cover BHP’s appointment of South African veteran Brandon Craig as CEO, strong updates from Vukile, Astral and PPC, Prince Mashele’s call for a new black-white political compact, and Nvidia’s renewed push into China.
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