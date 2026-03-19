BN Briefing: SA’s R1.2trn water crisis; JSE reshuffle; and why China is winning the energy race
In tonight's BizNews Briefing, South Africa’s deepening water infrastructure failure is exposing both state decay and private-sector opportunity. Meanwhile, the JSE sees a notable reshuffle as earnings updates from Investec, Exxaro and Momentum move markets. Globally, rising oil prices and geopolitical tension are sharpening the case for China as a long-term energy and investment hedge.
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