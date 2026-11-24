FF Plus leader Corné Mulder says the DA, ActionSA and FF Plus deal for Gauteng's metros is falling apart, with ActionSA leaning towards the ANC, MK and the EFF - an alliance he brands a "coalition of the damned", thrown together by circumstance rather than shared principle and the opposite of what voters asked for. Intelwatch's Piers Pigou tells Chris Steyn six Special Forces soldiers charged with assassinating Hawks investigator Frans Mathipa have defied a court order since January, sheltering at 1 Military Hospital. Plus Alec Hogg on the battered rand, the metros and why he still expects a pleasant surprise.