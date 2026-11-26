William Saunderson-Meyer tells Alec Hogg the Gauteng metro deals are a schlenter - legal, but a shady, fast move that buys unfair advantage. The DA topped the poll in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, yet an ANC-led pact looks set to take all three when mayors are elected on Friday, and he warns the parties will pay for ignoring voters. Solly Moeng says Witness T's halted Madlanga Commission testimony on drug syndicates inside the criminal justice system is only the tip of the iceberg. Plus a rural KZN drone startup, and JD Vance on Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia.