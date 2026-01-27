BN Briefing: Farmers v foot-and-mouth fallout; Musk's Davos debut; wrongfully convicted in Zimbabwe
In tonight’s BizNews Briefing, a dairy farmer describes the escalating foot-and-mouth crisis and the rising costs hitting rural producers. From Davos, Elon Musk says AI’s real constraint is electricity—and makes the case for solar. Plus Rusty Labuschagne recounts a politically charged wrongful conviction, and Piet Viljoen explains why investors shouldn’t let Trump dominate their thinking.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here