BN Briefing: Eskom's coal pivot; Endres' growth warning; Trump eyes Iran exit; Bottom Line with Alec Hogg
As fuel prices surge, DA finance spokesperson Dr Mark Burke argues government should cushion the shock by cutting the general fuel levy and Road Accident Fund levy. We then track a busy corporate update: Standard Bank sets ambitious growth targets built around AI, payments and fintech, while Woolworths ties its incoming CEO’s big share award to demanding performance hurdles. Bloomberg reports a landmark jury verdict finding Meta and Google liable in a social-media addiction case, and we close with a Good Hope story on hearX — the South African health-tech firm pushing newborn screening and teacher training via mobile tools.
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