BN Briefing: MTN's Iran "complicity" - Dr Abedian; Normandien Farms CEO on parly "raid"; Trump and the Strait of Hormuz
Tonight’s BizNews Briefing opens with Normandien Farms’ Sean Hoatson, who describes what he says was an unlawful and intimidating incursion at the group’s Newcastle operations. We then move to a mixed JSE update, with Woolworths, Quilter and Cashbuild showing resilience while AfroCentric swings to a heavy loss. Dr Iraj Abedian follows with a sharp critique of MTN’s continued Iran exposure, before Bloomberg reports on President Trump’s plan to support tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
